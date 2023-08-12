EXPOSED: The HIDDEN CURE For Cancer? - What Big Pharma DOESN'T WANT You To Know About Apricot Seeds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Referenced in the Video:
CONTEXTUAL REFERENCES:
Shills for Big Pharma? AND think about it... SO CAN CANCER.
Video Comments in PDF: https://mega.nz/file/6IoymTIa#vvMCMrG1wknXOX7OOMyWRObTth2rsX4KKFe-kk_B0Ek
World Without Cancer: The Story Of Vitamin B17 | G. Edward Griffin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eULEvr3JfeY
DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video or references- should be taken as medical advice