Parallel Mike: Phase Transition Through Cosmic, Debt, and Imperial Cycles

Parallel Mike discusses his big picture thesis at the moment of what's happening on planet earth. We're phase transitioning through cosmic, debt, and imperial cycles. He believes the EU and a lot of these centralized control systems have to eventually collapse and it's better for people to focus on what's going on around them in their immediate vicinity and be agile and nimble in their mindset and preparations. The elites will attempt to take whatever they can as the system collapses and transitions. He believes there is now greater fuel on the fire for the "second civil war" narrative following the Trump "assassination attempt". Above all, Mike stresses the need to be forward-thinking, solutions-oriented, becoming a ghost in the system, and remaining hopeful.





About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an investor and organic farmer who promotes decentralized living as a solution to state tyranny. He is also a content creator and host of the Parallel Systems Broadcast.





