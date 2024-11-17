Green Party's candidate for Chancellor of Germany announced he will send Taurus missiles to UKR & thereby revise Scholz's decision

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Habeck, Green Party's candidate for Chancellor of Germany in his interview for Channel ARD announced he will send Taurus missiles to Ukraine and thereby revise Scholz's decision.
🐻Yo, German bros, will you actually vote for this warmonger and WW3 advocate?
Adding:
Biden has, for the first time, authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian territory, The New York Times reports, citing sources.