Green Party's candidate for Chancellor of Germany announced he will send Taurus missiles to UKR & thereby revise Scholz's decision

Robert Habeck, Green Party's candidate for Chancellor of Germany in his interview for Channel ARD announced he will send Taurus missiles to Ukraine and thereby revise Scholz's decision.

🐻Yo, German bros, will you actually vote for this warmonger and WW3 advocate?

Biden has, for the first time, authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian territory, The New York Times reports, citing sources.