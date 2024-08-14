The Inventive Founder podcast created by Miller IP. The "Just Not Take It Personal" business technique from Richard Blank





The "Inventive Founder" podcast is a riveting series that explores the founding journeys of startup visionaries and small business pioneers. Each episode features intimate conversations with founders who recount their experiences from the initial spark of an idea to the realization of their entrepreneurial dreams. Listeners will hear about the hurdles, triumphs, and lessons learned along the way, providing inspiration and practical insights for anyone looking to embark on their own business venture. "Inventive Founder" is the go-to podcast for stories of innovation, resilience, and the spirit





Just not take it personal. I think the first time I experienced my first agent leaving me after investing so much time in them, it crushed me. But then the philosophy of 'me today, you tomorrow' kicked in. I'm not still at the first job I had back in Philadelphia working on Delaware Avenue. No, I'm not there anymore. People go through different stages, and they can move forward. And this is what I do know: if I fulfilled my obligation to them by respecting them, giving them stable employment, and investing in them, the outcome is okay with me because I just don't know, what's happening in their personal lives. There could be something that's influencing their decision that they're not telling me about.

The one myth in the telemarketing industry is that every single telemarketer calls you during dinner. That is absolutely not true. Not every vertical sales talk is high-end real estate. There are some incredible individuals out there that making receives phone calls and do it ethically. They really are artists of speech, they really have honed their crafts and they believe in it.









