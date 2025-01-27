NWO: Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, says pope needs to fix his church before criticizing the US

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, says the pope needs to fix his church before he starts criticizing the US for deporting illegal migrants.



The man of sin, the main antichrist and son of perdition at the Vatican has a huge wall protecting his residence yet he calls the deportation of illegal migrants by President Trump a disgrace?



Let’s see now how long Tom Homan will live!



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington