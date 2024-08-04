Names of religious demons cast out on tape – Derek Prince HD

Names of some of the religious demons that were cast out on tape – Derek Prince1971 Derek Prince on 72 demons cast out from a lady. The most dangerous evil spirits are religious spirits! A lot of quite well-known personalities in the religious world were mentioned by name. It's rather good that you are armed with this information; don’t be fooled by a religious show! Transcript below.‘I’m not necessarily recommending this, I’m just telling you the way it happened.

It opened up a whole new field of understanding for me as to the background of the world in which we live and the real reasons why people do things.

Those five hours did me more good than five years in a bible school would ever have done.’ – Derek Prince#endtimes #eindtijd #eindtijdnieuws #deliverance #bevrijding #religiousdemons #demonscastout #Derek Prince #endtimenewshttps://eindtijdnieuws.com/names-of-some-of-the-religious-demons-that-were-cast-out-on-tape-derek-prince/

Only…. 1 video on Rumble: Ready to share. Monetization pending



