The Finger of God – Scott Hensler

Show 121: The Finger of God is found in the book of Exodus 31:18 when the Ten Commandments were written by God's finger. This can also be seen when Jesus wrote in the dirt with his finger in the book of John 8:6-8. With God, you have truth, and with world devils, you have lies and deception. Which way is your finger pointing?
