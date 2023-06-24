262 -PT1: EXPOSING Communists Plans For USA And WORLD + Why Communism Fails And How They Fool Their Followers.

Follow me more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com





Access this on audio and all my past podcasts @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com





Today we will be exposing what the Communists within the United States and the World are hoping to launch. How to stop it. EXPOSE IT and UNDERSTAND IT.





I will be showing their networks as well as what their Communist Manifesto says. I believe that most communists don't even understand that what they stand for is going to put them in to a form of slavery worse than they claim they are currently living in.





Their doctrine is full of holes. Capitalizing on the ignorant for their own selfish gain. Getting the uneducated to fight their wars for them.





Watch these 2 videos

"More Dangerous Than War -E Griffen"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4vTHwvioZ4





Anarchy USA (1966) a film by G. Edward Griffin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2wk6svKExk