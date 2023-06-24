BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#262 -PT1: EXPOSING Communists Plans For USA And WORLD + Why Communism Fails And How They Fool Their Followers.
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
14 views • 06/24/2023

Follow me more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


Access this on audio and all my past podcasts @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com


Today we will be exposing what the Communists within the United States and the World are hoping to launch. How to stop it. EXPOSE IT and UNDERSTAND IT.


I will be showing their networks as well as what their Communist Manifesto says. I believe that most communists don't even understand that what they stand for is going to put them in to a form of slavery worse than they claim they are currently living in.


Their doctrine is full of holes. Capitalizing on the ignorant for their own selfish gain. Getting the uneducated to fight their wars for them.


Watch these 2 videos

"More Dangerous Than War -E Griffen"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4vTHwvioZ4


Anarchy USA (1966) a film by G. Edward Griffin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2wk6svKExk

communismdemocratsocialismcapitalismnew world ordermarshal lawworld governmentunited states news
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

