Rural Ukraine vs. Mobilization.
Better than Hollywood.
Recruitment Fun in the Carpathian Mountains⚡️
🎬 Zelensky's Henchmen want to forcibly recruit a cavalry squadron in #Chernovits region to fight Russian tanks in the Pole's style. The situation escalates when the clan leader in a yellow Lada Niva intervenes. After the Nazis have received their first thrashing, the Niva turns round and the lumberjacks attack the scum with axes, damaging the TCC's Volkswagen to boot.