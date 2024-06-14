Is the Media Offering Misleading Messages? Part 1 - T.A. McMahon with Carl Kerby

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-carl-kerby-part-1-0

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call with T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. Thanks for tuning in. In today’s program, Tom welcomes Carl Kerby of the ministry Reasons for Hope. Now, along with his guest, here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. My guest for today’s program and next week, the Lord willing, is my good friend - and I mean good friend - Carl Kerby. Carl’s ministry is Reasons for Hope, which is one of the best multimedia websites around. And although Carl speaks primarily about issues related to biblical creation, he covers a great deal more regarding doctrines presented in the Bible and issues adversely affecting Christianity. He’s the author of a number of books and the producer of some really terrific DVDs. Carl, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.

Video Posting





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Social Posting





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall