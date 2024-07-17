BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Five Prophecies about the Future of USA and Donald Trump
MichaelDFortner
MichaelDFortner
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 10 months ago

Here are the best parts of several dreams and prophetic words that agree with my interpretation of Bible prophecy, as found inside my books, especially The Fall of Babylon and The Final Antichrist.


These clips indicate that Donald Trump will become president again, but the LEFT will not accept it and things will get much worse.


If you want to watch the entire videos the channels and titles are given below:


Godshealer7 End Times Prophecy Channel (Youtube)

1. Dream, Donald Trump is President

2. PROPHECY ,MANS DAYS ARE NUMBERED TIME COMES TO AN END THE FEW RIGHTEOUS WILL BE REMOVED (Youtube)

3. Word of Knowledge, Water and Electricity Rationing .. Tyrant Leader Lurks in the Shadows

-----------------------------

4. LatterRain333 (Youtube)

PROPHETIC WORD: Severe Warning to the Church!

-----------------------------

5. Timothy Dixon

Prophetic Word of the Lord. Prophetic vision. These things will shortly come to pass.

-----------------------------

www.usbibleprophecy.com

www.michaelfortner.com


NOW published!

https://www.amazon.com/Last-Great-Spiritual-Conflict-Pentecostals-ebook/dp/B0CWVLD7W3/


My Author page on Amazon: href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D.-Fortner/author/B005EO79M4?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=christigoogle"

Keywords
prophecydonald trumpcivil war usa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy