James Madison vs a Central Bank Digital Currency

States and individuals can stop a CBDC. It’s going to take hard work - and good strategy. The latter, we’ve got from the “father of the Constitution” - who gave us a four-step blueprint to stop federal programs without relying on the federal government to magically limit its own power.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 12, 2023