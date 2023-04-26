5G Frequencies Causing CANCER: Wireless Radiation Affecting FERTILITY & DESTROYING DNA

Stew Peters Show





Apr 25, 2023





5G frequencies are slowly killing us.

Roman Shapoval is here to simplify the dangers of 5G and make it easy to understand.

Just because microwaves have been around for several decades does not mean they are safe.

The blue light radiating from cell phones emits an electromagnetic field that can hurt the eyes.

When blue light and 5G are combined it's a very harmful recipe.

46% of studies that claim 5G is harmless are funded by the wireless industry and military.

42% of studies that show 5G is dangerous are funded by independent scientists.

To mitigate 5G exposure, turn off your WiFi router at night.

While we sleep our bodies can heal from radiation exposure.

Sunlight can help cleanse your body and get rid of heavy metals.

For more information check out Roman’s substack at https://romanshapoval.substack.com/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kfncg-5g-frequencies-causing-cancer-wireless-radiation-affecting-fertility-and-de.html