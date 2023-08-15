Ukrainian column instantly destroyed as entering the center of Urozháinoye

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The vehicles column with infantry of Armed Forces of Ukraine was directly destroyed as it entered the center of Urozháinoye on Vremievsky ledge in South Donetsk. All the vehicles were struck by the explosions which caused heavy losses and ultimately failed in their attempt to take the southern section of Urozháinoye, which was still under Russian forces control.
Mirrored -