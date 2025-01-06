Song Woman And You Alone, O Lord, I Put My Trust.,

And you alone, O Lord, I put my trust., I do not trust in men, nor the strength of my legs. They are a vain, vain hope and they cannot satisfy. But you, O Lord, are my portion and you are my heart's desire.





When my eyes betrayed me, Lord, when they wander from the one, I love, your mercy draws me near once more. I praise you, Abba, for you do not leave me to myself. You do not leave me to myself. O shepherd of my soul, call out my name on the barren heights





Call me near to you for my good. Lead me by your spirit for the flesh of man is like an open grave before you, turning away all who pass by it. Pour out your power from on high, my Lord. In love and in faithfulness be near to your servant. I have nothing apart from you. Spirit Led me.





I have no wisdom, no strength, no revelation, no power apart from you. Keep me from the vanity of this life, the vanity of the flesh, and the activities devoid of the power of your presence and of your love. I don't know what to say, Lord. I don't know what to do. Armies are amassing. Deceptions are sweeping the earth. The devil is preparing. Your people are scoffing. Zion is being threatened with destruction





Lawlessness is the only law. The land: the end of the age is at hand. It is here now, O Lord. What would you have me to say or do, Lord? I will wait and hope for your answer





The Holy Trinity Father Son And Holy Spirit For All Eternity Amen