GOVERNMENTS PUSH FORWARD ON DIGITAL ID’S

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/governments-push-forward-on-digital-ids/
The global push to switch populations onto digital ID’s has far-reaching implications of government surveillance, debanking financial controls, and forced Agenda 2030 compliance. Where are we at currently and where are we going?
POSTED: October 20, 2023