Israel will NEVER lose Another Battle 08/09/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is all about Israel. Pastor Stan shows us from the Scriptures that Israel will never lose another battle ever again. We also see that the U.S. has paused weapon shipment to Israel, that Israelis feel betrayed following Biden’s threat and that God has a special Covenant with Israel.
00:00 Intro
03:04 Palestinian Bid
04:34 US Pauses Weapons to Israel
05:48 Biden will bring 1929 to Economy
09:19 Mark to Biden: Who do you think you are?
13:03 Tyler Force Act
16:23 Everlasting Covenant with Israel
18:13 Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/
Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church