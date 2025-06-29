29 June Review Tim & Beth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The tidbits about KJV link below but please note "once save always saved" is BUNK!!
And whilst Dean Odle is pro Biblical Cosmology he is against the timeline of the Little Season (which we can have differing eschatology and still walk in love).
https://www.deanodle.org/videos-skyfall2024?wix-vod-video-id=9f4673e04943443f8531836c303ab361&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-m2uqy3l4
https://sealedbytheking.com/ Brandon Peterson
Filmed at Mission Coffee Roasters in Colorado Springs, CO