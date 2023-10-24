BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Covid-19 shots were not owned or made by Pfizer or Moderna
580 views • 10/24/2023

Pirate Pete


Oct 24, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

bechildrenoflight channel

Note: What he says is true. I have a few videos about the jabs being a Department of Defense idea, Also I do not like this RFK guy. I don't trust ANY politician. Watch Peggy from the Healthy American to see why she doesn't truth him either.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/PENWaeLwSngs/

