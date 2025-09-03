The Cracks Are Already Showing

Banks Removing Cash & Nearing Major Disaster

* America’s banking system is teetering on the edge.

* The Fed has been shrinking its balance sheet at a rapid pace, pulling liquidity out of the system.

* We could see loan losses approaching 100% in key sectors.





Redacted News (2 September 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Qb6nOKwvV4

https://rumble.com/v6yf7yo-oh-no-banks-removing-cash-and-nearing-major-disaster-redacted-w-natali-and-.html

https://youtu.be/1Qb6nOKwvV4