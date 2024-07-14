(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Why do they have to give Hepatitis B shots on the first day of life? That's when your DNA methylation resets. And I didn't say any other type of protein methylation, a methyl group, CH3, the on-and-off switch of our God-given endogenous virome, that's two and a half times the mRNA. 8% of the genome that is actually made into proteins in your body which is 3%. And so they targeted the blacks...

Dr Judy Mikovits - 06/29/2024

Full presentation at the American Liberty Forum Of Ramona (alfor.org): https://rumble.com/v55enyc-dr-judy-mikovits-american-liberty-forum-of-ramona-june-29-2024.html