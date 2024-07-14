© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
Why do they have to give Hepatitis B shots on the first day of life? That's when your DNA methylation resets. And I didn't say any other type of protein methylation, a methyl group, CH3, the on-and-off switch of our God-given endogenous virome, that's two and a half times the mRNA. 8% of the genome that is actually made into proteins in your body which is 3%. And so they targeted the blacks...
Dr Judy Mikovits - 06/29/2024
Full presentation at the American Liberty Forum Of Ramona (alfor.org): https://rumble.com/v55enyc-dr-judy-mikovits-american-liberty-forum-of-ramona-june-29-2024.html