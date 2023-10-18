RINOs Exposed! Gaza Propaganda. Trump Win. B2T Show Oct 17, 2023

RINOs Exposed! Gaza Propaganda. Trump Win.



Pain, Allergy Relief, Weight Loss and More! Experience the Quantum Effect:

https://qestrong.com

All natural with no drugs or side effects.

Save with Coupon Code: B2T

Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth

https://cupahealth.myshopify.com

20% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T

Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!

Help Mike Lindell fight!

https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off)

Show the Cancel Culture They Won't Win!

Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations

Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order

PREPARE with emergency food and water:

https://preparewithrick.com

In stock and shipping quickly!

Move off of Cabal Insurance to Share Healthcare

https://sharehealthcare.com/rickb2t Referral Code: RickB2T

Use the Christian system and providers you want!

Become an Impactor! Name your price here:

https://blessed2teach.com/impactor

Prepare for the Great Exodus and Great Harvest.

Backstage is Now Free!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.

Written Prayer Request Wall

https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/

Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Join us 6 days a week!

Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/

All B2T Sponsors in 1 place:

https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors/

Defund the Swamp & Refund the Kingdom!

God’s Word Frequencies for Peace and Joy!

Https://blessed2teach.com/anxiety

Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.

Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!

https://b2tneighborhood.com

Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:

http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/

#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#B2TNeighborhood