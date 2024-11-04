© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden-Harris regime poised to sieze dictatorial powers by declaring "climate emergency!"
Biden-Harris regime signals it is considering declaring a "climate emergency" over weaponized storms | is a US city about to get nuked? | Trump campaign concerned 530,000 voters in west N.C. will not be able to vote | Hurricane Milton devastates Florida| Virginia teacher fired for refusing to use "preferred pronouns receives 575k settlement | Kamala Harris fantasized about using weaponizing DOJ against "misinformation" | CBS announces new soviet-style ideology department to gatekeep stories | Japan warns Bill Gates after abortion drugs found in vaccines | Biden breaks record for improper govt payments | WY wildfire devours 75k acres | Israel beats/detains US journalist
