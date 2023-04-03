4/3/23 TRUMP- US Code 242: Deprivation of Rights, MO HB 1169-mRNA in Beef/Vegetables #Hosanna - #youarefreetv

4/3/23: As Trump arrives in NY to huge crowds supporting him, we see Pete Santilli taking decisive action that can be replicated by We, The People, filing an emergency motion claiming Deprivation of Rights (to voting), using US Code 242. Meanwhile, DoD W’Blowers leak intel that the CCP balloons collected intel from 2 dozen sensitive US military bases, including nuclear missile bases....

Pete Santilli files Emergency Motion for US Code 242, Deprivation of Rights, vs Trump indictment:

https://petersantilli.com/?p=7710

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/president-trump-arrives-at-trump-tower-as-huge-line-of-americans-show-their-support-in-advance-of-tomorrows-soviet-style-arraignment-of-americas-most-powerful-man-video/

MTG Responds to Eric Adams:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/adams-should-be-more-concerned-about-ny-citizens-being-murdered-raped-robbed-and-carjacked-mtg-responds-to-threats-by-nyc-mayor-adams/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/breaking-corrupt-and-woke-attorney-matt-colangelo-obama-and-biden-lackey-hired-by-ny-da-bragg/

DNI admits, after whistle blower leaks, that China Spy balloons collecting Intel on US Bases:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/nsc-admits-china-spy-balloon-was-able-to-gather-substantial-sensitive-information-from-several-us-military-bases-contradicting-joe-bidens-previous-lies/

Tom Renz fighting Biotech Cartels:

https://tomrenz.com/eat-your-vaccines-i-mean-vegetables/

https://tomrenz.com/renz-missouri-house-testimony-biotech-admits-gates-gmo-factory-food-is-a-gene-therapy/

MO HB 1169:

https://house.mo.gov/billtracking/bills231/hlrbillspdf/2467H.01I.pdf

mRNA grown in lettuce:

https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/grow-and-eat-your-own-vaccines

Breaking News, OMG exposes DEM $ Laundering thru ActBlue:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/breaking-exclusive-corrupt-and-criminal-democrat-party-receives-half-its-donations-from-unemployed-who-are-likely-elderly-voters-whose-identities-are-stolen-wheres-the-money-really-coming-from/

Austrian MP's walk out of Zelensky Zoom:

https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/world/watch-austrian-mps-walk-out-during-zelensky-speech/

Musk releases source code to Twitter, CISA backdoor access immediately revealed:

https://ussanews.com/2023/04/03/us-governments-backdoor-to-twitter-exposed-huge-discovery-in-dhs-weaponization/

Dr Shiva Ayyadurai lawsuit vs Twitter:

https://www.brennancenter.org/sites/default/files/2021-05/1-20-cv-11889-MLW%20-%2005.14.21%20-%20Proposed%20Additional%20Defendant%20Declaration%2C%20Twitter.pdf

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Terrorists! Prayer Wave Ongoing!! WE ARE FREE !!