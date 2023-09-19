Bassendean Charlie’s garlic patch does it again! Punching above its weight MVI_4038-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three years ago I met Bassendean
Charlie, and we glowed together in garlic rapture beside his patch of sustainably
grown garlic plants, which he saves from to replant in this exact spot every
season, for at least the past 15, more likely 20, years.