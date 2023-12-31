Quo Vadis





Dec 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Visionary Jakov Colo for December 25, 2023.





Please like, share, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in sharing these videos with a wider audience.





Thank you!





The following are Our Lady's words to Jakov:





"Dear Children, today with my Son in my arm, I want to invite you all to pray to little Jesus for the healing of your heart.





Children, often sin reigns in your hearts that destroys your life and you cannot feel God's presence, so today, on this day when grace spreads throughout the world, surrender your life and your heart to the Lord so that the Lord will heal them with His grace.





Only with a pure heart will you be able to experience the rebirth of Jesus in you and the light of His birth will illuminate your life.





I will bless you with my motherly blessing.





Thank you for answering my call!"





Medjugorje visionary Jakov Colo had daily apparitions from June 25, 1981 to September 12, 1998.





During his trip to America, from Miami, Jakov sent us the following text:





“On Friday, September 11, during the daily apparition, Our Lady told me to prepare me in prayer especially for the apparition of the following day, because she would be entrusting me with the tenth secret.





On Saturday, September 12, Our Lady came at 11:15 in the morning.





When she came she greeted me as always with the greeting: "Praised be Jesus Christ".





As she entrusted me with the tenth secret, she was sad.





Then, with a sweet smile, she said to me:





“Dear child! I am your mother and I love you unconditionally.





From today, I will not be appearing to you every day, but only on Christmas, the birthday of my Son.





Do not be sad, because as a mother, I will always be with you and like every true mother, I will never leave you.





And you continue further to follow the way of my Son, the way of peace and love and try to persevere in the mission that I have confided to you.





Be an example of that man who has known God and God's love.





Let people always see in you an example of how God acts on people and how God acts through them.





I bless you with my motherly blessing and I thank you for having responded to my call.”





There will be two messages that will be disseminated on the holy day of Christmas, in addition to the annual message of December 25th to visionary Jakov Colo, Our Lady will also appear to visionary Maria for the monthly message of the 25th of the month.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU94kIivKU0