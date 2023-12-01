BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stop Arming Israel Brighton Arms Factory Demo 30th November 2023
12 views • 12/01/2023

Thursday 30th November 2023 demonstration protest at L3Harris Release and Integration Solution Ltd (formerly EDO MBM) in Moulsecoomb, Brighton, suppliers of bomb release mechanisms for the F-35A and F-16 warplanes being used by the Israeli Air Force to bomb Gaza and kill thousands of civilians.

Info on that here: http://bit.ly/46qam1m


Music: Consolidated - 'We Gotta Have Peace'

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkhsNncs-RvLYaHSF0uX8ZA

protestdemonstrationpalestinegazabrightonarms factoryl3harris
