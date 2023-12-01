Stop Arming Israel Brighton Arms Factory Demo 30th November 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thursday 30th November 2023 demonstration protest at L3Harris Release and Integration Solution Ltd (formerly EDO MBM) in Moulsecoomb, Brighton, suppliers of bomb release mechanisms for the F-35A and F-16 warplanes being used by the Israeli Air Force to bomb Gaza and kill thousands of civilians.
Info on that here: http://bit.ly/46qam1m
Music: Consolidated - 'We Gotta Have Peace'