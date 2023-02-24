20 Proofs NASA Faked The Moon Landing (Eric Dubay)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Between 1969-1972 NASA, the American National Aeronautics and Space Administration, allegedly flew 6 successful manned missions to the Moon where they did everything from playing golf, to speeding around in a dune buggy, to receiving a live phone call From President Nixon. In reality, when examined in-depth with a critical eye however, these staged events are found to be nothing but a monumental hoax perpetrated upon a gullible and unsuspecting public.
