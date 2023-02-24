BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
20 Proofs NASA Faked The Moon Landing (Eric Dubay)
FLATEARTH NATIONS
FLATEARTH NATIONS
637 views • 02/24/2023

Between 1969-1972 NASA, the American National Aeronautics and Space Administration, allegedly flew 6 successful manned missions to the Moon where they did everything from playing golf, to speeding around in a dune buggy, to receiving a live phone call From President Nixon. In reality, when examined in-depth with a critical eye however, these staged events are found to be nothing but a monumental hoax perpetrated upon a gullible and unsuspecting public.


Get Connected With Me:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/truthseeker/ericdubay/

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]


Mirrored from Eric Dubay @BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ericdubay/

hoaxnasaapolloflat earthmoon landingplasma moonartermis
