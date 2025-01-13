10th Amendment Explained: Tench Coxe on State vs Federal Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Independent of the control or interference of the federal government." That’s how Tench Coxe described the vast majority of power under the Constitution - reserved to the states and completely off-limits to the federal government. In this episode, we’re diving into his powerful insights: specific powers reserved to the states and the limits placed on federal power. Living under the largest government in history, this 10th Amendment foundation of the Constitution is more important than ever.
Path to Liberty: January 13, 2025