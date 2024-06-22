© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sending prayers to everyone in the Sioux Falls and Northwestern Iowa area where they got absolutely crushed with 12 inches of rain in 24 hours and are experiencing major flooding.
Northwest Iowa residents evacuated because of flooding; Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster.
Details: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/weather/2024/06/22/disaster-declared-as-flooding-forces-evacuations-in-northwest-iowa/74179790007/
Please be aware of major flooding in Northwestern Iowa. We are there assisting residents and ask that non-local residence stay away for now and watch for updates on how you can help.
Iowa State Patrol
https://x.com/iowastatepatrol/status/1804523371113132522?mx=2