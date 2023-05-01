Satan's First Lie to Mankind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 1st, 2018
Pastor Dean shows how Satan's first lie continues among Christians and churches today. It is the lie that deceived a sinless, perfect new creature named Eve in the garden of Eden, and many born-again Christians are deceived by this lie today. Revival is when Christians wake up to the truth of God's Word and return to seeking and worshipping God in truth and righteousness. The fruits of repentance and holiness MUST be in a Christian's life.