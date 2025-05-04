Clear moment that Yemeni missile sent a big hit on Ben Gurion Airport

Footage clearly shows a hypersonic missile fired from Yemen, making a direct impact with a big hit on Ben Gurion Airport in Te lAviv, Israel, this afternoon on May 4, 2025. Footage circulating online, shows Ben Gurion Airport taking a crushing blow, footage from various angles shows the moment the missile hits the ground, evading sophisticated Israeli and US defenses and layers. Essentially this proves that THAAD and Arrow 3, which are deployed to protect the airport, cannot reliably defend against a single missile launch, even safely bombing Israeli main international airport. AnsarAllah or Houthi Group of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack, which did not cause any casualties, and people at the airport saved themselves at the arrival of the missile, as shown in the footage.

From the missile impact site, a "crater" was found near the airport after the military said it attempted to intercept the missile launched from Yemen. Large chunks of earth were thrown up to 125 meters and were 25 meters deep, smaller debris flew up to 400 meters. Yair Hezroni, the Head of the Central Police District, pointed to the "missile impact". "You can see the area right behind us, a crater was formed here, several tens of meters wide and several tens of meters deep," he said. Flights in and out of Ben Gurion Airport were suspended, Israeli Channel 12 reported. After the missile attack, airlines from Australia, Austria, Germany and Switzerland began canceling their flights to Israel en masse. Further escalation has clearly demonstrated the great risk to Ben Gurion and could lead to airlines ceasing operations there, until the end of the genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza. Yemen have just attacked Ben Gurion airport with hypersonic missiles, in an attempt to stop the genocide in Gaza, according to a statement by Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree. “The airport is now closed — we have relieved airlines from operating there, we will continue to support Palestine, regardless of the consequences, Saree stressed!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net