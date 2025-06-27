THE ISRAELI FEALTY OATH ₪ CONFIRMED BY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ON TUCKER CARLSON

Wall Street Apes - Marjorie Taylor Greene just EXPOSED one of the biggest secrets in Congress to Tucker Carlson





US Congress Reps ARE REQUIRED to constantly repeat that “Israel is our greatest ally” and ARE REQUIRED to “proclaim their faith and loyalty to Israel” both through social media posts and talking in person





“It's coming to a point where it's so obvious all the time in everyone's language. The social media posts they put out, the statements that they make. — They have to proclaim Israel, they have to proclaim their faith and loyalty in Israel and how they, you know, Israel is our greatest ally.





And it's a statement that has to be made over and over and over again to the point it's becoming like, wait a minute, what about our own country?





What about our own people? And we have so many problems here in America and we talk about this all the time. $37 trillion in debt, just like you and I were speaking before our kids generations. My kids are 22, 25 and 27. And our children's generation, they can't afford rent, they can't afford to buy a house, they can't afford insurance, they can't buy a new car, they can't find a good paying job. They're living month to month, paycheck to paycheck, credit card bills stacked up and they literally look to the future going, how am I ever going to realize the American dream? And it seems hopeless for them.





But then in Congress, everyone is chasing and pursuing and proclaiming their loyalty to a foreign country”





Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1938607500330492089