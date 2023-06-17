Disclosure Now ... What does it mean? Quartet Preview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US just said that they have alien craft, materials and non-human bodies . . . and have been studying them for decades. What will that mean? With Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, John Petersen.
Full 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-disclosure-now-what-does-it-mean/