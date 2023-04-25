Leaked New Zealand Health Data: Had the Government told the truth about vaccine harms; lives would have been saved

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked Government data from the Wellington Region in New Zealand shows the number of heart attacks resulting in hospitalisation has increased by 83%. Hospitalisation for myocarditis is up by one third, a 33% increase. Miscarriage, stillbirths, and strokes are all up by a quarter, a 25% increase. And acute kidney injury is up by 40%.
https://expose-news.com/2023/04/25/leaked-new-zealand-health-data/