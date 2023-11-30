BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Jim Enos—Hamilton Bus Shelter Update and Some Good News!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
49 views • 11/30/2023

November 30, 2023: My guest today is Jim Enos, CHP Ontario President and CEO of the Hamilton Mountain EDA. Jim has been our point man on the Bus Shelter Ad Campaign and updates us on the developments in the Judicial Review: CHP Canada vs. Hamilton City Council. He also reviews a recent court decision underscoring Canadians’ right to free speech, even on tough issues.

To help us financially with legal costs for our Bus Shelter Campaign, visit

https://www.chp.ca , hit the DONATE button, fill out the form and in the comment section, write: CHP Bus Shelter Campaign. While you’re on the site, consider becoming a member or subscribing to our free weekly Communiqué.

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

free speechcourtposterhamiltonchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorwomanjim enosjudicial reviewacacia groupchpcanadachp talksbus shelter
