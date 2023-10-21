DOUGLAS MACGREGOR | WWIII Watch: "The [Middle East] is armed to the teeth."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REAL AMERICA -- Dan Ball W/ Col. Doug Macgregor, WWIII Watch,
DOUGLAS MACGREGOR: "The [Middle East] is armed to the teeth."
"No one is gonna sit still and watch the Israeli's pulverize Gaza, and drive the population into the desert."
"Israel is on the path of suicide in this war."
"Military power is not the answer."
"We don't want a war."
"Assigning The IDF the mission of cleaning out Gaza is mission impossible."
"It's best to negotiate and end to this thing."
America Is one minute to midnight the time to act is now.
w / @DanNewsManBall
10/19/23