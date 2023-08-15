Bearer Of Christ Saved By The LORD -Farmer of Light - EL ASCENDS - READY To FLY (((( IMPOSSIBLE )))).

Mirrored from the ministry of Jonathan Kleck, “This Is It 4321 Before the Fire.”

Mr. Kleck’s content can also be found on the following venues:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com or KleckFiles.net

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RedeemedAngelRoland

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414

Show Notes, Images Gallery: https://show-notes.net

RADIO show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCueFCQ9NYWEw8-0PS8OSYBQ