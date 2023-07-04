Numerous media outlets are sharing videos of a horrific missile strike on Donetsk. It is highly likely that the strike was carried out by HIMARS MLRS.

Eyewitnesses have posted footage of the attack on the city. The Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts are under enemy fire. Further details are being clarified.

Mayor's statement urges everyone to limit their movements on the streets as much as possible.

Local publics write that the arrival was at the oil depot in Makeevka by the UkroWehrmacht

