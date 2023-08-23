JUST IN: A defiant Rudy Giuliani turns himself in to the Fulton County jail, says he feels good because he is defending the rights of Americans.





“I'm the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia that made New York City the the safest city in America.”





“Enemies of our republic were destroying rights, sacred rights. They're destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer. They're destroying his right to counsel. It's not accidental that they've indicted all as lawyers. Never heard of that before in America.”





“Whether you dislike or you like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning: it's gonna come for you when the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government.”





“Donald Trump told you this. They weren't just coming for him or me.”





https://twitter.com/i/status/1694344311218098189