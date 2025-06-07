WONDERING IF THESE ILLEGAL OBSTRUCTIONISTS WILL BE TREATED LIKE THE LAWFULLY ASSEMBLED J6 PROTESTORS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric Daugherty - 🚨 BREAKING: Radical leftists OBSTRUCT ICE AGENTS who are trying to detain an illegal at a NYC courthouse.
Judges have been dismissing migrant cases, and as soon as they leave the courtroom, they are IMMEDIATELY detained.
JAIL THE DISRUPTORS.
Source: https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1931035094275227939
Thumbnail: https://www.nydailynews.com/2025/06/06/rough-arrests-by-ice-agents-unfold-inside-manhattan-federal-courthouse-amid-trump-crackdown/
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-administration-politics-us-tariffs-live-updates-2080818