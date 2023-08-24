The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Salvation? Done Deal!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Yes indeed Warriors Of Light. The very moment that we sincerely give our lives to Jesus, your welcome to salvation package was delivered at light speed!

It's not something that we can work for, bargain for, or lobby for, it is one of the more important aspects of our relationship with Christ that we can walk in.

Learn more about this amazing gift and feel free to thank God for it every day!

Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

A Call to Eternal Salvation Through Jesus Christ | Devotional by Tony Evans

@drtonyevans

https://apple.co/42zFfOW

https://amzn.to/3P7Nxu0

https://www.youtube.com/@drtonyevans

Legend Seven - Call On Me

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/44kf2EV

Strip Cycle Christian Music

@stripcyclemusic

https://www.youtube.com/@stripcyclemusic

Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!

On US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net