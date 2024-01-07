Create New Account
Without water and aid, tens of thousands could die of diseases in Gaza, with Tarek Loubani
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-

https://youtu.be/FtyfUSblALw?si=z8LwnP5I26VtrE25

3 Dec 2023 The Electronic Intifada Podcast

Physician Tarek Loubani talked, in detail, about the kinds of communicable diseases and preventable infections that are now spreading across Gaza as the medical system remains in total collapse and as the weather gets colder day by day.


"If things do not change quickly and drastically, it’s hard to imagine that we won’t see another 20,000 deaths in the coming weeks," he warned.


You can watch the entire broadcast here:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M42W4WPGCeE


𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚


Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net


https://twitter.com/intifada

https://www.instagram.com/electronicintifada/

https://soundcloud.com/intifada

