Without water and aid, tens of thousands could die of diseases in Gaza, with Tarek Loubani

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-
https://youtu.be/FtyfUSblALw?si=z8LwnP5I26VtrE25
3 Dec 2023 The Electronic Intifada Podcast
Physician Tarek Loubani talked, in detail, about the kinds of communicable diseases and preventable infections that are now spreading across Gaza as the medical system remains in total collapse and as the weather gets colder day by day.
"If things do not change quickly and drastically, it’s hard to imagine that we won’t see another 20,000 deaths in the coming weeks," he warned.
You can watch the entire broadcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M42W4WPGCeE
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚
Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net
Facebook:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M42W4WPGCeE
Twitter:
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/electronicintifada/
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/intifada
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7g2IMlNS5SFPmj86cfXg4V
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-electronic-intifada-podcast/id972399937
#TheElectronicIntifada
#TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.