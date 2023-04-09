Nature's Way - Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the "Twelve Dreams of Dr. Sardonicus" the fourth album by the American rock band Spirit, released in 1970, song written by Randy California.
"May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds." -Edward Abbey
“I am losing precious days. I am degenerating into a machine for making money. I am learning nothing in this trivial world of men. I must break away and get out into the mountains to learn the news” -John Muir
Mirrored - Cottage of the Crone