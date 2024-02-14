© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden Putting RFK Jr.'s Life at Risk?! | Judicial Watch
udicial Watch received 63 pages of records from the United States Secret Service in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that show Assistant Director Michael Plati ordering his staff not to respond to a request for information from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s head of security. The documents also confirm that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas and President Biden both have the discretion to provide Secret Service protection to Kennedy at any time. WATCH NOW!
SUPPORT OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/thank-youtube/
VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org
COPYRIGHT: FAIR USE