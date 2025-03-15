EMERGENCY ALERT! DEVASTING TORNADO OUTBREAK & WILDFIRES! THE COMING POPULATION CRASH

DR JOE MARRA-AGUIDINGLITE

https://www.youtube.com/@aguidinglite

DR JOE MARRA-UNIVERSAL TALK

https://www.youtube.com/@UniversalTalking





For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://x.com/rena_lynnx/status/1900826365068193836

https://x.com/Stratm1Stratman/status/1900889233587327163

https://x.com/feelfreeday/status/1900820340315746351

https://x.com/The_Tradesman1/status/1900803573572923868

https://x.com/SumitHansd/status/1900801696818926004

https://x.com/AMAZlNGNATURE/status/1900502330996310157

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/mapping-europes-coming-population-crash

https://x.com/AllBiteNoBark88/status/1900361578475905171

https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1900834170999332897

https://watchers.news/2025/03/15/destructive-wildfires-erupt-in-oklahoma-causing-widespread-evacuations-road-closures-power-outages-and-structural-damage/

https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1900970936423379334