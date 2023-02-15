BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 2: Entering on God's Conditions
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/15/2023

In this second part, Pastor John details how Christians are called to be ambassadors for Christ and carry out His orders. However, the purpose-driven and seeker friendly church leaders have re-written the Bible and preach a message that wasn’t commissioned by Jesus.

Pastor John settles a number of issues in this sermon like how the universe and the earth are the sole property of God and how He reserves the right to judge it. God told Moses and the Israelite's to exterminate all the Canaanites and destroy their culture because of their depravity.

However, God never commissioned the Zionistic World Federation to take back the land of Palestine in 1948 to restore the State of Israel. Christian Zionists erroneously believe that the first covenant is still in effect and that Jews can be saved without Jesus Christ.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1169.pdf

RLJ-1169 -- JANUARY 18, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel

Part 2: Entering on God's Conditions

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
israelpalestinezionism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy