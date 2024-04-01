Faul McCartney, Uss Liberty, Elvis pushes vaxx, 911 goes to voicemail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Paul Harvey calling out climate Change 32 years ago, A clip on all the clues supporting "Paul Is Dead", Pittsburg cutting back on police protection, A video on the USS Liberty attack by Israel, Elvis pushing the polio vaxx in 1956 plus much much more!