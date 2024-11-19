Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 40 | Vibrational Medicine

Embark on a transformative wellness journey with healer Susan Haller in this episode of "Vibrational Medicine." Discover the powerful world of sound healing as Susan shares her unique approach to vibrational medicine, blending the resonant frequencies of tuning forks, Tibetan and crystal bowls, and innovative tools like the Vibroacoustic sound table and Biomat. Susan also introduces Emotion Code Therapy, a technique that helps release trapped emotions for emotional balance and clarity.

Through her intuitive gifts and holistic methods, Susan guides individuals toward deep relaxation, inner harmony, and revitalization at the cellular level. Her expertise in energy healing goes beyond personal wellness, connecting the practice to a larger vision of planetary healing and balance. Learn how vibrational healing can clear blockages, recharge the nervous system, and elevate the spirit.

Susan's Website: https://susan-haller.com/

Sound Healing recordings: https://www.healingsounds.com/

Biofield Tuning: https://www.biofieldtuning.com/

Lymph Doc Drainage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7ZIHCa2qeA&t=8s

