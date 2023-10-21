Hateful Liberals 15: Kevin Jennings

It had been nearly two months since I made a video in this series. I was not feeling well for a couple of weeks. Sinus infection. Who is Mr. Kevin Jennings, the Hateful Liberal of this week? He is in charge of New York based Lambda Legal, an organization that came to the state of Idaho, even though they don't do business in this state, to prevent Senate Bill 1100 from being passed over the course of seven months. His organization filed lawsuits to stop the passing of a bill that would prevent boys from using girls locker rooms and bathrooms in schools. The bill has since passed, but they have not stopped trying to fight it.

Lambda Legal claims to be on the side of promoting LGBTQIA++-- rights. Jennings is also part of another organization, one that claims to want to defend LGBT "Latinx" people. Kevin Jennings is our Hateful Liberal of the Week.